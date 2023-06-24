StockNews.com Lowers Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) to Sell

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $63.82. 920,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,719. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 284.02%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $120,102.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,459,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,286,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

