StockNews.com Lowers Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GPC. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.25.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.1 %

GPC opened at $159.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $131.27 and a one year high of $187.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

