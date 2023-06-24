Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Trading Up 0.4%

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €16.70 ($18.15) and last traded at €16.63 ($18.08). Approximately 95,685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 410,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.56 ($18.00).

Südzucker Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.11.

About Südzucker

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

