Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.58

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.58 and traded as low as $8.65. Superior Group of Companies shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 70,696 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Up 8.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $158.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $130.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.28 million. Superior Group of Companies had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently -24.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Benstock purchased 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $48,392.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 8,711 shares of company stock valued at $74,131 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Superior Group of Companies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 931,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 15.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 442,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 58,350 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 281,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 26,901 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 257,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

