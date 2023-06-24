Supermarket Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) Rating Increased to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Supermarket Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance
Shares of SUPIF opened at C$1.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.10. Supermarket Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$1.10 and a 12 month high of C$1.10.
About Supermarket Income REIT
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Supermarket Income REIT from StockNews.com
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than Supermarket Income REIT
Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.