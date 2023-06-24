Supermarket Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) Rating Increased to Hold at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2023

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Supermarket Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SUPIFGet Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SUPIF opened at C$1.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.10. Supermarket Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$1.10 and a 12 month high of C$1.10.

About Supermarket Income REIT

(Get Rating)

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.