Supermarket Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) Rating Increased to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Supermarket Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SUPIF opened at C$1.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.10. Supermarket Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$1.10 and a 12 month high of C$1.10.

About Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

