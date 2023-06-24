SVB Securities Initiates Coverage on Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB)

SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EHAB. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enhabit presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Shares of NYSE EHAB opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $601.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49. Enhabit has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $265.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.88 million. Enhabit had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Enhabit will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director L Edward Shaw, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,989 shares in the company, valued at $467,088.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $286,520. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 983,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 149,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Enhabit by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enhabit during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Enhabit by 256.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 133,284 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Enhabit during the 1st quarter worth $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

