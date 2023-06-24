Sweet Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $70.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average of $70.58. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.