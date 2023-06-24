Sweet Financial Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF makes up about 2.9% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $10,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after purchasing an additional 674,580 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,169,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 493,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,344,000 after acquiring an additional 124,627 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 419,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,873 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:XT opened at $53.87 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $56.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.68.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

