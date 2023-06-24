Sweet Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Mastercard stock opened at $379.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.72. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $392.20. The company has a market capitalization of $360.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

