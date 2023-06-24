Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $822.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $720.23 and its 200 day moving average is $637.30.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

