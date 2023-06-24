Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $534,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after buying an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,438,000 after buying an additional 1,588,857 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,210,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $736,788,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,964,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $701,629,000 after buying an additional 447,099 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,253,000 after buying an additional 3,231,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.3 %

BABA stock opened at $84.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.60. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

