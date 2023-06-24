Sweet Financial Partners LLC Sells 209,307 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,307 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.11. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.