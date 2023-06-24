Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on shares of Tarena International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Tarena International Price Performance

TEDU opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61 and a beta of -0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30. Tarena International has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter. Tarena International had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.32%.

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

