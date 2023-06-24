Tether (USDT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $31.98 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Over the last week, Tether has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Tether token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003254 BTC on exchanges. Tether has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion and $31.98 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Tether
Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 85,733,529,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,202,018,338 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.
