Tezos (XTZ) Price Hits $0.81 on Major Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Tezos has a market capitalization of $760.90 million and approximately $18.21 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008819 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002192 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002525 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 963,786,264 coins and its circulating supply is 942,618,821 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

