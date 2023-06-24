The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives $23.09 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

HAIN stock opened at $12.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.91.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $455.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.34 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,172,000 after buying an additional 1,342,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 73.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,670,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,794,000 after buying an additional 1,134,335 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,730,000 after buying an additional 1,051,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,824,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

