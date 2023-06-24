The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PNC opened at $123.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $176.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.