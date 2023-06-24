The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,911 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,325,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,584,000 after purchasing an additional 906,554 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,104,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,179,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 114.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 323,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after purchasing an additional 172,564 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 2.0 %

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.96. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $90.01.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is -23.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,053,233. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

