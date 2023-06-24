The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 4.8% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $24,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $82.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.67.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

