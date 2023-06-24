The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,184,042 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 1.9% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.10% of TJX Companies worth $92,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $82.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average is $78.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The company has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.