Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Trading Down 7.1%

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT – Get Rating) fell 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 14,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 84,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Theralase Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.46. The company has a market cap of C$54.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.21 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Theralase Technologies Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theralase Technologies Company Profile

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancers, bacteria, and viruses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

