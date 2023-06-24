Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,105,677,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,208,055,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,391,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,715,000 after acquiring an additional 720,823 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.31.

TMO stock opened at $524.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $534.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

