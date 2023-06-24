Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Tigo Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Tigo Energy alerts:

Tigo Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TYGO opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. Tigo Energy has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Tigo Energy Company Profile

Tigo Energy Inc have entered into a business combination agreement to acquire Roth CH Acquisition IV Co

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tigo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tigo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.