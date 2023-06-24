Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Tigo Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Tigo Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Tigo Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.
Tigo Energy Stock Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ TYGO opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. Tigo Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.
About Tigo Energy
Tigo Energy Inc have entered into a business combination agreement to acquire Roth CH Acquisition IV Co
