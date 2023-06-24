Tokocrypto (TKO) Market Cap Reaches $129.92 Million

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. During the last seven days, Tokocrypto has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Tokocrypto has a market cap of $129.92 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokocrypto coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000857 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tokocrypto launched on April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 497,587,136 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokocrypto’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto is a cryptocurrency platform that was launched in 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia’s Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency. Their latest project, TKO, is a unique hybrid token that serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform, including participation in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was launched in April 2021 and has attracted both private and enterprise users. Tokocrypto was created in partnership with Binance, which supports the project’s future development.”

