Toncoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.77 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00004551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and $9.83 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

