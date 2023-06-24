Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $6.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 178.7% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 19,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 1,119,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,963,000 after buying an additional 81,903 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 477,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,670,000 after acquiring an additional 29,613 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 12,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,956,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,391,931. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.