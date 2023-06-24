Total Wealth Planning LLC Sells 1,641 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Total Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BND traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.81. 4,163,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,993,679. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.25.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

