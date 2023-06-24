Total Wealth Planning LLC Sells 3,963 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Total Wealth Planning LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,282,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,517,000 after purchasing an additional 360,048 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 541,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,086. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $24.36.

