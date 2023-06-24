Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) COO Erik Hellum Sells 8,921 Shares

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) COO Erik Hellum sold 8,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $107,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 620,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,448,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Townsquare Media Stock Performance
Townsquare Media stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $197.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34.
Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.63 million. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 53.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 28,217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 24,744 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 294,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Townsquare Media Company Profile
Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.
