Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) COO Erik Hellum Sells 8,921 Shares

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) COO Erik Hellum sold 8,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $107,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 620,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,448,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

Townsquare Media stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $197.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.63 million. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 53.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a positive change from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 28,217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 24,744 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 294,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.