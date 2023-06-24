Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Truist Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

TFC opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $553,718,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,411,442,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,827,000 after buying an additional 7,635,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,671,000 after buying an additional 5,504,325 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

