Truist Financial Trims Humana (NYSE:HUM) Target Price to $530.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $590.00 to $530.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Humana from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $597.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $600.56.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $445.93 on Tuesday. Humana has a 52 week low of $435.00 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $504.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.34.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Humana will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,285,000 after acquiring an additional 77,464 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

