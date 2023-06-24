Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.17.

TRMK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Trustmark Stock Down 1.1 %

TRMK opened at $21.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $38.47.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $188.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 60.93%.

Insider Transactions at Trustmark

In other Trustmark news, Director Richard H. Puckett purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,837 shares in the company, valued at $904,289.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trustmark

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 208.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

