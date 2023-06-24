Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Upgrades EQT (NYSE:EQT) to Buy

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.59.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. EQT has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.84.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EQT will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

