UBS Group Begins Coverage on Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $353.50.

NYSE MOH opened at $288.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.09. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $256.19 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 59.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,787,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,603,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,362,000 after purchasing an additional 749,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,801,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $214,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

