Uniswap Hits Market Capitalization of $2.80 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Uniswap has a total market cap of $2.80 billion and $44.06 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $4.84 or 0.00015859 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.77171733 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 702 active market(s) with $39,202,519.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

