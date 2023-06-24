United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UCBI shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

United Community Banks stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.17. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $39.50.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $241.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.78 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.25%.

About United Community Banks

(Get Rating

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

