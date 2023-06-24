Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. Universal Security Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 million, a PE ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23.

Institutional Trading of Universal Security Instruments

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

