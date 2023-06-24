Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L Buys 262,658 Shares

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 262,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $1,759,808.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 928,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,038.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 26,315 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $169,994.90.

On Thursday, March 30th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 112,390 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $783,358.30.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 6,282 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $42,340.68.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:UTI opened at $6.76 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $230.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $163.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

UTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,760,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after acquiring an additional 238,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 209.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 237,478 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 19.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 222,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 341.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 217,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

