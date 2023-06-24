Utrust (UTK) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.90 Million

Utrust (UTK) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a market capitalization of $37.93 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0759 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Utrust alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to ‘build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.