Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 261,048 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 121,071 shares.The stock last traded at $195.86 and had previously closed at $194.59.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.59.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,271.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

