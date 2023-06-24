Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VIG opened at $159.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.54. The company has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $162.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

