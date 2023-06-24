Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Sold by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF makes up about 0.5% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 357.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Insider Activity at Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

In related news, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $770,138.60. In other news, insider Sébastien de Montessus sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.00, for a total value of $379,050,000.00. Also, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $770,138.60.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSEARCA EDV opened at $87.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $637.10. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $73.68 and a 52-week high of $106.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EDV shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,875 ($36.79) target price on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($39.67) price objective on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.