Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after acquiring an additional 25,701 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $103.54 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.67.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

