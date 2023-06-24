Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Group Inc.

Cascade Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $294,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK stock opened at $230.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.00. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.89 and a 1-year high of $236.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

