Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.4% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 817.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.92. The stock had a trading volume of 79,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,564. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $209.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.33 and a 200-day moving average of $190.92.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.