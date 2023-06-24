Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Total Wealth Planning LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $17,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $133.57. 246,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,221. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.