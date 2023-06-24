Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 11.8% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,067. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.18 and its 200 day moving average is $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

