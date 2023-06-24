Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Holdings Increased by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 12.2% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $55,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
VCSH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.62. 5,017,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,631,882. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.26 and a 12 month high of $77.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.90.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.