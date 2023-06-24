Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Holdings Boosted by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $152.28 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.18 and a twelve month high of $156.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.36.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
